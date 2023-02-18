Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 2,700 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $113.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.