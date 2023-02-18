Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 33.0 %
Shares of UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
