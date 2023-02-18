Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Birgit Girshick Sells 3,205 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRL opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

