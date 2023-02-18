Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Birgit Girshick Sells 3,205 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.