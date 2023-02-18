Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) COO Birgit Girshick Sells 3,205 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $249.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

