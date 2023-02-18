Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
