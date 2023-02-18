Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.