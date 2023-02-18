MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

