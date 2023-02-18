Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
