Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

