Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Michael L. Scudder Sells 50,000 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONB opened at $18.01 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

