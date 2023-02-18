Deming Xiao Sells 1,497 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $502.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.41 and a 200 day moving average of $406.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.