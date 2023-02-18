T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

