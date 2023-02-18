Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 36,324 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.19% of Trinity Industries worth $125,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $576,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.38 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

