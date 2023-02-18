Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $127,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seaboard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
SEB opened at $3,995.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.
