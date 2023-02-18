Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $127,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seaboard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

SEB opened at $3,995.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.