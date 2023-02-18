Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.84 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $130,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

