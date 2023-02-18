Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of Regency Centers worth $124,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.33 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

