Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Skyworks Solutions worth $130,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

