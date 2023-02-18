Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,525 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.41% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $125,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

