Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.60 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $136,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 75.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

