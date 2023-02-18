Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $126,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -492.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

