Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,444 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $122,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,592,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,340,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,539,000 after buying an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BJ opened at $75.01 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

