Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.33% of Scorpio Tankers worth $130,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

