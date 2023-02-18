Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 103,659 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.80% of Matson worth $134,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Matson by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 170,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson Announces Dividend

MATX opened at $70.07 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

