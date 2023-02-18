ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.81 Million Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 140,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $250,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

