Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,857,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Yum China at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

