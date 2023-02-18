ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,803 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 176.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.59.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $404.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.02 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

