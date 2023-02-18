Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $122,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $78.30 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $102.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

