ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.55% of ArcBest worth $134,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $102.18 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.