Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,613 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $123,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,159 shares of company stock worth $4,306,554 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

