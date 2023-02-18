Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.65 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $123,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.