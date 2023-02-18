Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $134,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

SUM stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.