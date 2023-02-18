AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $125,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

AZO stock opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,350.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

