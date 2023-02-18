CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $129,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 575.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $10,814,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEIX stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

