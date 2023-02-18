Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $121,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kemper

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

