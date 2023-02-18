DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.37% of DXC Technology worth $133,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

DXC stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.