Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Enphase Energy worth $123,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

ENPH stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

