Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $132.34 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $132,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,835.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,835.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $7,461,434. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

