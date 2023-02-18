Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of EMCOR Group worth $128,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $151.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

