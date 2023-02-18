Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 330,462 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $128,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 594,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

