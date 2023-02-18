Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.94% of Rogers worth $133,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

