Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.83 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.39% of nVent Electric worth $125,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 269,449 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

