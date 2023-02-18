Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Stride worth $126,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 1,179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after buying an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

