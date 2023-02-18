Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,816 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Rockwell Automation worth $126,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.