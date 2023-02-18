Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,593 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of AECOM worth $127,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

