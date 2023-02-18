Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $67,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. TheStreet cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

BSBR opened at $5.82 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

