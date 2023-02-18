Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) by 9,965.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAF opened at $4.83 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

