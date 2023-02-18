Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,551 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

