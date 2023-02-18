MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MDJH opened at $1.64 on Friday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
