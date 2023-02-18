MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MDJM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH opened at $1.64 on Friday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

About MDJM

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

