Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.03 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,332,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

