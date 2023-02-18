APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
APi Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.06 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
