APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.06 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in APi Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

