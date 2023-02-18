DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.
DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
DVA stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
