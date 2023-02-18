DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.