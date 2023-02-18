Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 9.2%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.