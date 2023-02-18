Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ATI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ATI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ATI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

ATI stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

